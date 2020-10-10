Biden Snaps: Voters ‘Don’t Deserve’ To Know If We Will Pack The Supreme Court After Election

American voters “don’t deserve” to know the Democrat position on packing the Supreme Court before the November election, according to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Sir, I’ve got to ask you about packing the courts,” asked a reporter at a Biden press conference Saturday in Nevada. “You said yesterday that you aren’t going to answer the question until after the election. But this is the number one thing I’ve been asked about by viewers in the last couple of days.”

“Don’t the voters deserve to know...” said the reporter before Biden cut him off.



“No they don’t deserve...” snapped Biden, before astonishingly trying to shift the blame to President Trump, saying “I’m not going to play his game.

Reporter: "Don't the voters deserve to know [your position on packing the courts?]"@JoeBiden: "No, they don't deserve" pic.twitter.com/xF1Ywtf0od — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 10, 2020

That’s not how it works, Joe. You tell us your position on issues BEFORE the election, so voters can kick you to the curb if they don’t like what they hear.

NBC report: But while 57% of Americans surveyed in a recent poll conducted by ABC News and the Washington Post say the Senate should wait to replace Ginsburg until after the election, a nearly equal majority, 54%, are opposed to adding seats to the Supreme Court.

That puts Biden in a tricky position and he’s been dealing with that by saying he won’t answer the question until after the election because it will shift the focus off of more fundamental issues like the economy and health care.

“You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over,” Biden said, standing inside an airplane hangar at the Phoenix airport alongside Harris in Arizona on Thursday.

The deflections from the Democratic ticket have also given the Trump campaign an opening to hammer home the Biden campaign’s refusal to clarify its position on court packing.

“The people … are voting right now. They’d like to know if you and Joe Biden are going to pack the Supreme Court if you don’t get your way in this nomination,” said Vice President Mike Pence on the debate stage with Harris Wednesday night.

He later added, “The American people deserve a straight answer. And if you have not figured it out yet, the straight answer is they are going to pack the Supreme Court, if they somehow win this election.”