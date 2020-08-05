Biden SNAPS at Black Reporter: “Are You a Junkie?”

Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at a black interviewer on Tuesday morning when questioned about his alleged his cognitive decline.

CBS News’ Errol Barnett asked Biden if he had taken a test that would assess his mental fitness to be President, which appeared to anger Biden.

“No, I haven’t taken a test! Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon, man!” Biden fired back.

Biden then challenged the African-American interviewer:

“That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?” WATCH:

What do you say to President Trump who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters? — @ErrolBarnett



“Well, if he can't figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about.” — Former VP @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/qsm7Tb7vCO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 5, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: The presumptive presidential nominee went on to boast of his mental acuity and readiness to debate Trump — but stumbled with word order, word choice, and pronunciation multiple times in the same sentences.

“I’m so forward looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president — or standwith the president — in debates,” he insisted (emphasis added).

“I am very willing to let the American people judge my physical, mental fil–my physical as well as my mental fil–fitness,” he concluded.

In May, Biden caused controversy when he told Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God that “you ain’t black” if voters go for Trump.

.@JoeBiden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." @cthagod: "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community." @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” the radio host shot back.

Biden claiming he has not taken a cognitive test is a reversal from a statement he made in June.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden responded when he was asked by a reporter about a mental assessment.

“All you’ve got to do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” he said.

Former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson has said President Trump “aced” a cognitive assessment in 2018.

“If (Trump) goes head-to-head with Joe Biden cognitively, there just wouldn’t be much of a comparison. It would be very one-sided,” Jackson told The Kyle Olson Show.

“They cannot afford to put Joe Biden on the stage side-by-side with President Trump. It will be an unmitigated disaster for their party,” he said.