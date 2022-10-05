Biden Smirks As Press Are Kicked Out Of His Abortion Task Force Meeting

Joe Biden showed his complete disdain for reporters attempting to ask him questions Tuesday

The reporters were manhandled out of the State Dining Room at the White House during his task force meeting on ‘Reproductive Healthcare Access’ – also known as abortion.

Trashing the First Amendment Biden muttered: “Among the only press in the world that does this. Seriously”

Summit News reports: While Kamala Harris, Secretary Xavier Becerra, Secretary Cardona and others were present in the meeting, the press were almost immediately kicked out as moderator Jen Klein announced “We’re now going to move to the closed press portion of our task force meeting so thank you very much.”

Reporters were then shooed out of the room by Biden handlers as he looked on.

When the press attempted to ask questions, Biden’s face betrayed a look of pure hatred, before he began smirking as they were forced out.

“Among the only press in the world that does this. Seriously,” Biden muttered.

Does what? Ask the President questions? Engage in their First Amendment right?

Watch:

During a portion of the meeting that was allowed to be documented, Biden announced “We’re not going to sit by and let Republicans enact extreme policies, to threaten access to basic health care,” adding “I signed two executive orders… to protect access to reproductive health care”

