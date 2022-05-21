Biden Smashes Historic All Time Lowest Approval Rating For Sitting POTUS

Biden has been consistently hitting new lows in the polls for nearly a year but his latest poll results have left observers stunned. According to the latest Rasmussen Daily Presidential Poll, just 18% of people strongly approve of his performance and nearly 50% disapprove. His Presidential Approval Index rating of -30 is the lowest ever recorded by a sitting POTUS.

Biden is deeply unpopular with across all demographics, with African-Americans and Hispanic Americans leading the Democrat exodus. Biden’s approval rating among Hispanic Americans has more than halved, plummeting to just 26%, according to a Wednesday poll from Quinnipiac.

Biden is less popular among Hispanics than any other demographic, the poll found. For context, the same Quinnipiac poll conducted last year put Hispanic support for Biden at 55%.

Biden’s historic all-time-low approval ratings come after it was revealed that nearly half of his 22.3 million Twitter followers are fake.

The Daily Mail reports that roughly 11 million followers of the US president’s official Twitter handle, @POTUS, are either bots or inactive accounts, according to an analysis by Spark Toro. That’s 49.3 percent of Biden’s total followers on his White House account.

Spark Toro’s metric takes into account ‘accounts that are unreachable and will not see the account’s tweets (either because they’re spam, bots, propaganda, etc. or because they’re no longer active on Twitter).’

Given Biden’s disastrous numbers, are we really expected to believe he won the 2020 election in a landslide? He never had more than a dozen people at his election rallies, and even as president, he can barely half-fill a high school gymnasium — and who knows how many of those people are paid actors.

Everything about this administration is fake. Biden is the failing frontman of a dog and pony show, a distraction while those who are actually running this country attempt to bring us into the New World Order. This administration and the globalist elites in control are only interested in subjugation, oppression, misinformation and deception. 2000 Mules made it glaringly clear.