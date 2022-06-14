Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified

President Joe Biden regularly stutters his way through press conference, mispronouncing words and struggling to remember basic facts, however his latest performance has left many wondering if he is legitimately suffering from a severe degenerative mental health issue.

Just before boarding Air Force One on Monday, Biden appeared confused as to whether or not he was visiting Saudi Arabia.

The exchange began on the tarmac at Los Angeles when Biden responded to a question from a reporter who asked if he had decided to visit Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil.

“No, not yet,” Biden slurred.

Infowars.com reports: However, within seconds, Biden was forced to correct himself after he was asked if there were any “commitments from the Saudi’s” he was waiting on.

Joe Biden says he hasn't decided whether to visit Saudi Arabia, who he previously called "a pariah," to beg for more oil.



20 seconds later, he says, "It happens to be a larger meeting taking place in Saudi Arabia. That's the reason I'm going." pic.twitter.com/K4bK6eAZAV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2022

“It happens to be a larger meeting taking place in Saudi Arabia. That’s the reason I’m going. It has to do with national security with the Israelis. It has to do with much larger issues than the energy,” Biden responded.

So Biden hasn’t decided to visit Saudi Arabia yet, and also he is visiting Saudi Arabia.

OK then!

Twitter users wasted no time in mocking Biden’s brain fog.

“He is boarding the plane and he doesn’t know where he is going,” said one.

“Grandpa not having his best day,” added another.

Elsewhere, it was reported that Democrats are panicking at the thought of Biden once again going up against Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

“They have watched as a commander in chief who built a reputation for gaffes has repeatedly rattled global diplomacy with unexpected remarks that were later walked back by his White House staff, and as he has sat for fewer interviews than any of his recent predecessors,” reported the New York Times.