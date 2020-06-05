Biden Slams Trump: “His Narcissism Has Become More Important Than The Nation He Leads”

Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump claiming that the president is “consumed with his blinding ego” and making the unrest even worse in the US.

The presumptive Democratic nominee said Trump’s “narcissism has become more important than the nation that he leads”, adding that “the moment has come” to deal with systemic racism in the country.

Trump hit back on twitter saying: “Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn’t even know the questions. Weakness will never beat anarchists, looters or thugs, and Joe has been politically weak all of his life. LAW & ORDER!”

Sky News Reports: Mr Biden spoke out after police drove back peaceful protesters outside the White House so the president could “stage a photo op” at a church.

Demonstrators were met with tear gas and flash grenades as they were dispersed before Mr Trump walked to the nearby St John’s, which was damaged in Sunday’s violence, and briefly posed with a Bible.

Mr Biden said: “The president held up a Bible. I just wished he opened it once in a while instead of brandishing it.”

Speaking in Philadelphia’s City Hall, Mr Biden said: “When he tweeted the words ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts‘, they weren’t the words of a president, they were the words of a racist Miami police chief in the ’60s.”