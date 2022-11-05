Biden Slams Musk for Buying Outfit That “Spews Lies All Across the World”

Joe Biden has aired his fury over Elon Musk and his newly acquired Twitter

“Now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends – that spews lies all across the world…” Biden said during a Democrat fundraiser in Rosemont, Illinois on Friday night.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He then added: “There’s no editors anymore in America How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?”

Breitbart reports: In October, Biden lamented the decline of the mainstream media’s ability to control the political narrative.

“The ability of newspapers to have much impact is de minimis,” he said at a fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, using a Latin phrase that means “lacking significance or importance.”

“They’ve been overtaken by the Internet,” he said lamenting the rise of new media.

“Look what’s happened now. Everything is changing because technology has changed,” he said. “There are no editors anymore. There are no editors anymore.”

At the event, Biden signaled his frustration that Americans would not be able to distinguish the truth if there were no editors to steer them in the right direction.

“How do people know the truth?” he asked. “What do they — how do they make — make a distinction between fact and fiction? There’s so much — so much going on. And we’re in the middle of this.”

Biden is aware of the power of social media, speaking about how inventions like the printing press and television swayed elections because of the ability to spread information.

“It changed the politics of the world,” he said. “And it goes all the way straight through to everything from the electronic changes.”