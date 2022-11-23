Biden Signs G20 Declaration Agreeing To Force Americans To Use Vaccine Passports

US President Joe Biden has signed a G20 Leaders’ Declaration pledging that America will introduce vaccine passports to “facilitate” international travel for its (jabbed) citizens

Paragraph 23 of the declaration explains that: “facilitating seamless international travel” in the future will require “trusted global digital health networks that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standard and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

InfoWars reports: The White House goes on to state that it supports the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “mRNA Vaccine Technology Transfer hub” and other tracing programs, and “enhanced cooperation among developing countries.”

“We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods, under the framework of the IHR (2005), to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations,” the White House stated.

The Biden regime also called for the “the establishment of trusted global digital health networks as part of the efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics,” based on “existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

In the G20’s updated action plan regarding the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the global elite vowed to “move towards interoperability of systems including mechanisms that validate proof of vaccination, whilst respecting the sovereignty of national health policies, and relevant national regulations such as personal data protection and data-sharing.”

This comes after Indonesia Minister of Health Budi Sadikin at the adjacent B20 Summit last week called for the creation of a “digital certificate acknowledged by WHO” to control the population’s movements.

“If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, you can move around so for the next pandemic instead of stopping the movement of people 100% and [stopping] the economy globally, you can still provide some movement of the people,” he said.

Biden signed this tyrannical and unconstitutional declaration 19 months after White House COVID-19 Response Team leader Jeff Zients promised that no such policy will ever be implemented in America.

“Let me be clear that the government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There’ll be no federal vaccination database, no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential,” he said.

Tens of millions of Americans have no intention of ever receiving the COVID jab, which begs the question, will they be barred from traveling internationally in the future?