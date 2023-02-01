Biden Sending $2.2 Billion In Military Aid, Including Longer-Range Weapons, To Ukraine

President Biden is about to send another $2.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine

The military aid will this time include longer-range missiles for the first time.

Last week the US agreed to send 31 Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine to fight the Russians, meaning that they will also have to send men and women to Ukraine to operate the tanks and perform maintenance.

Reuters reported: The United States is readying more than $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine that is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time as well as other munitions and weapons, two U.S. officials briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The aid is expected to be announced as soon as this week, the officials said. It is also expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons, they added.

One of the officials said a portion of the package, expected to be $1.725 billion, would come from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows President Joe Biden’s administration to get weapons from industry rather than from U.S. weapons stocks.

The USAI funds would go toward the purchase of a new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) made by Boeing Co (BA.N), which have a range of 94 miles (150 km). The United States has rebuffed Ukraine’s requests for the 185-mile (297-km) range ATACMS missile.