Biden Scraps Veterans’ Annual Memorial Day Motorcycle Parade

Joe Biden has unceremoniously scrapped the 30-year-old annual Memorial Day motorcycle parade that is held in Washington, DC, to honor U.S. veterans.

Biden's Pentagon rejected a permit for the annual Rolling to Remember (formerly known as "Rolling Thunder") motorcycle ride down Constitution Avenue, prompting anger from millions of Americans.

The memorial service usually attracts tens of thousands of motorcyclists from across the entire continent each year and is normally held in a Pentagon parking lot.

However, the Biden administration cruelly blocked the event this year by rescinding its annual permit.

“Memorial Day traditions like Rolling to Remember have been granted permits by every administration, Democrat and Republican, for the past 30 years,” Rep. Brian Mast said in response to the cancellation.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to end this Memorial Day tradition flies in the face of the freedoms that so many have died to protect,” Rep. Mast told Fox News.

“We are blessed beyond words to be citizens of the greatest country on Earth and only live free thanks to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Mast added.

“But sadly right now, in Joe Biden’s America, it is easier to cross the border illegally than it is to get a permit to pay our respects to our nation’s fallen heroes.”

Breitbart.com reports: “There are no options with as much space and convenient routes to the memorials, meaning it will be more difficult, disruptive, and expensive than if the Pentagon parking lots were available,” said Joe Chenelly, the national executive director of AMVETS.

“The administration included AMVETS in this new group as ‘a trusted voice in communities across the United States,’ but the Pentagon wouldn’t have a conversation with us to share their concerns and give us the chance to address them before deciding to refuse our application,” Chenelly added.

In past years, the Rolling to Remember motorcycle ride, formerly known as Rolling Thunder, had used the Pentagon parking lot as the pre-ride staging area to line up for the processional ride from the Department of Defense to the war memorials on the National Mall.

“The biggest disappointment in the Pentagon’s denial was that AMVETS was ignored for months as its professional staff in Washington requested numerous times an opportunity to hear the Defense Department’s concerns and present a [coronavirus] safety plan,” said Jan Brown, the national commander of AMVETS.

“The Biden Administration is making a terrible mistake by blocking a veteran’s charity from the use of the Pentagon parking lot for the Rolling to Remember POW/MIA remembrance motorcycle ride,” Issa said in a statement. “This last-minute rejection, a first of its kind in more than 30 years, leaves patriotic veterans without a safe alternative.”

“Leading up to the decision, the Pentagon refused to talk with event organizers,” Issa added. “They refused to respond to Congress about this topic. And now they are claiming COVID as an excuse.”

“Just days ago, President Biden hosted a drive-in rally in Georgia. The Rolling to Remember event is no less safe,” Issa concluded. “The only difference is the politics that are denying veterans the opportunity to honor their fallen comrades. If patriotic veterans are not welcome at the Pentagon, are they truly welcome anywhere in the Biden Administration?”

Issa, along with Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA), sent a letter to the Department of Defense in April and questioned the decision.

Calvert also released an updated statement on the matter, blasting the Biden administration and the Pentagon for its decision.

“I’m disappointed by the Pentagon’s denial of AMVET’s permit for the Rolling to Remember event,” Calvert said. “It’s also frustrating to hear that the Pentagon staff failed to even engage in meaningful discussions to see how this outdoor event could take place in a safe manner.”

“At a time when President Biden can find a way to hold outdoor political events, it’s shocking his administration can’t find a way to help our veterans do the same,” Calvert added.