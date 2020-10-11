Biden Says Voters ‘Don’t Deserve’ To Know About His Plans For Supreme Court Packing

Joe Biden has once again refused to reveal his stance on packing the Supreme Court and has even said voters ‘don’t deserve’ to know his position ahead of the election.

Biden has previously refused to answer the question, saying it would create headlines and take attention from Trump’s attempt to approve Amy Coney Barrett

RT reports: Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), have thus far dodged the question of whether they would pack the Supreme Court with more extra justices if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed before November’s election.

Told in Las Vegas by a local reporter that his position on court packing, which he opposed during the Democratic Party’s presidential primary, is the “number one thing” viewers ask about, Biden dismissed the claim, saying, “Well you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now.”

“Well, sir don’t the voters deserve to know…?” reporter Ross DiMattei asked.

“No they don’t deserve,” Biden said, then tearing into President Donald Trump without naming him. “I’m not gonna play his game, he’d love me to talk about, and I’ve already said something on court packing, he’d love that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.”

“Well sir, don’t the voters deserve to know—“



“No, they don’t deserve” to know.



So not only is the Left not answering whether they will pack the courts, their standard-bearer thinks you *don’t deserve* to know whether they will. pic.twitter.com/cEj0dV5p6I — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 10, 2020

Biden turning the court packing question into a matter of voters not “deserving” to know his position has raised alarm with critics.

“Strange theory of how elections are supposed to work,” author and Georgetown law professor Randy Barnett tweeted in reaction.

Remarkable.



Biden says voters don’t deserve to know if he’d overthrow one of the three branches of government.



With the ACB hearings coming up this week, the court packing controversy will get even worse for Biden, who REFUSES to answer. https://t.co/Tgmi7JR37V — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 10, 2020

Here's Biden literally saying the American voters "don't deserve" to know if he'll pack the Supreme Court. https://t.co/HPJi3j2Kmo — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 10, 2020