Biden Says Transgender People Are Made In The Image Of God, Deserve Respect & Support

President Biden issued a statement to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

He told those celebrating Friday’s Transgender Day of Visibility, to know that they are seen. “We see you for who you are: Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support”

He said: “We know it’s hard when there are those who don’t see you, who don’t respect you. So, let us be clear: attacks against the trans community are un-American and must end. Our Administration will never quit fighting to stop discrimination, stand against unjust state laws, and guarantee everyone the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are.

To parents of a transgender child – affirming your child’s identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy.

And to any transgender American who is struggling – please know that you are not alone.

We’ll never stop working to create a world where you can live without fear, one where everyone feels surrounded by compassion and love.”

Applauding the bravery of trans people in the face of threats from what he calls “MAGA extremists”, Biden slammed “hateful and extreme state laws” that ban gender-affirming medical care for minors, restricted transgender participation in girls’ sports and limit classroom discussion on sexuality and gender identity.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we want you to know that we see you just as you are:



Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support.



We'll never stop working to create a world where you won't have to be brave just to be yourself. pic.twitter.com/g5TTZbv1UW — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

According to the Spectator: Biden is scaremongering.

What Biden calls ‘transgender youth’ are indeed being targeted, not by state legislators, but clinicians who have spotted a cash cow and advertise their services on social media to impressionable girls.

And terrifying families? It’s hardly terrifying to be denied experimental treatments involving drugs where the long term prognosis is unknown. Disappointing perhaps, but only because these youngsters were made promises that could never be delivered.

Language like Biden’s feeds into a victim narrative. It does not help children struggling with gender distress to be told that the president thinks they may be terrified. Rather, it may well drive them further into despair and detachment from mainstream society.

As for ‘hurting kids who are not hurting anyone’, what’s hurting those children is the insidious ideology that has told them that they can change their sex – and that their satisfaction in life depends upon access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries. This is a tragedy.

Biden is not merely a fool, he is playing with fire. Under his watch, gender identity ideology has driven the United States apart into a great schism of so-called red-states and blue-states. In the former, laws are being passed to protect vulnerable kids; the latter, meanwhile, like the president himself appear to celebrate what has unfolded under his watch. State has been set against state. Blue California even passed a bill to make the state ‘a refuge for transgender youth and their families’.