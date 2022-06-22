Biden Says ‘There’s Going To Be Another Pandemic’

Following the FDA’S authorization of Covid vaccines for children under the age of 5, President Biden has been out and about promoting the jabs for toddlers and babies.
While discussing the subject on Tuesday, a reporter asked the president how many Covid vaccines the US had for children and how many children would be able to get vaccinated before more money was needed from Congress.
Biden replied that the US could get through at least this year….but then he said the quiet part out loud.
He admitted that more funding would be needed because there was going to be another pandemic.
He said: “We need more money. We don’t just need more money for vaccines for children, we need more money to plan for the second pandemic. There’s gonna be another pandemic”
Of course there is going to be another pandemic.
The Democrats can only win elections if they cheat with mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes.