Biden Says People Disapprove of Him Because They Are Psychologically Unable to be Happy

President Biden has announced that the covid pandemic is finally over and also declared that people disapprove of him because they are psychologically unable to be happy after the pandemic.

Biden made the comments during a “60 Minutes” interview with CBS’s Scott Pelley which aired on Sunday.

“Your approval rating in the country is well below 50% and I wonder why you think that is,” Pelley asked the president.

“It’s a really difficult time,” Biden replied “We’re in an inflection point in the history of this country. We’re gonna make decisions and we’re making decisions now that are gonna determine what we’re gonna look like 10 years from now.”

Biden then declared “The impact on the psyche of the American people as the consequence of the pandemic is profound, think of how that has changed everything, you know, people’s attitudes about themselves, their families about the state of the nation, about the state of their communities and so there is a lot of uncertainty out there.”