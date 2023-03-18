Biden Says He’s ‘Really Not Irish’ Because He’s Sober & Doesn’t Have Family In Jail

Joe Biden delivered some offensive remarks that he thought were funny during a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon on Friday.

The US President said “I’ve been to Ireland many times, but not to actually look up, to find my actual family members and there are so many, and they actually weren’t in jail”

He added: “I’m the only Irishman you ever met, though, that’s never had a drink, so I’m okay. I’m really not Irish,” Biden said.

‘I’m really not Irish because I’m sober…and I don’t have any relatives in jail…’ -Joe Biden at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon pic.twitter.com/v9gI8xYylo — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) March 17, 2023

The 80-year-old president, who is roughly five-eighths Irish, made the seemingly stereotype-laden attempts at humor as House Republicans investigate his family’s international business deals amid a federal criminal investigation of first son Hunter Biden.

“I’ve been to Ireland many times, but not to actually look up, to find my actual family members. And there are so many — and they actually weren’t in jail,” Biden said to scattered laughs as he recalled a six-day visit in which he met his relatives.

“There’s still a place called Finnegan’s pub … that’s related to my family,” the president went on.

“I’m the only Irishman you ever met, though, that’s never had a drink, so I’m OK. I’m really not Irish.”