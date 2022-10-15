Biden Says He’s Proud Of His Son Hunter

In a car crash interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper this week, President Biden said that he was “proud” of his son Hunter

Tapper had been asking the President about the potential of criminal charges being brought against his son by federal prosecutors. He asked what Biden felt about the position his son was in both “personally and politically.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

A report by the Washington Post said the Justice Department has, for months, had enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with several crimes related to taxes and lying to investigators about a firearms purchase.

Summit News reports: Biden responded by saying he’s proud of his son despite him previously being hooked on drugs, and claimed he had no knowledge about Hunter’s apparent false statement on an application to purchase a gun.

“Turns out that when he made [the] application to purchase a gun, what happened was he say — I guess you get asked — I don’t guess, you get asked a question, are you on drugs, or do you use drugs? He said no. And he wrote about saying no,” Biden said Tuesday.

“This is a kid who got, not a kid — he’s a grown man,” Biden continued, adding “He got hooked on — like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life.”

“I’m confident that what he says and does are consistent with what happens,” Biden said, adding “I have great confidence in my son.”

“I love him, and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now, and I’m just so proud of him,” Biden further declared.

Watch:

CNN’s TAPPER: "Prosecutors […] have enough to charge your son Hunter for tax crimes and false statements about a gun purchase…”



BIDEN: “When he made an application to purchase a gun, […] You get asked the question, ‘Are you on drugs?’ He said ‘no.’”pic.twitter.com/gBgSPDheDj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 12, 2022

The rest of the interview involved Biden stammering and stuttering and often speaking absolute gibberish.

He even dropped his cheat cards while declaring that there was no recession in the US.