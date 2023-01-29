Biden Says He’s Added More To US Debt Than Any Other President

January 29, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Joe Biden
President Biden has just admitted he has added more to the US debt than any other US president….and it only took him two years.

“No president added more to the debt in four years than my president,” he claimed during a press conference last week.

Realizing that he had just said something he shouldn’t have, he attempted to make amends…

“I misspoke…  25% of our country’s entire debt.”

So there you have it.

