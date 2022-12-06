Biden Says He Won’t Visit US Border Because There Are ‘More Important Things Goin On’

President Biden said Tuesday he would not be visiting the US-Mexico border during a day trip to Arizona.
When a reporter asked “Why go to a border state and not visit the border?” Biden replied, “Because there are more important things going on.”
His comments come despite the record-smashing surge of people crossing into the US illegally
Breitbart reports: The president has stubbornly resisted visiting the border as the migration crisis continues to cripple border communities faced by floods of migrants entering the country and claiming asylum.
Biden has never visited the Southern border, despite signaling last year that he would do so.
“At some point, I will,” he told reporters in March 2021 when asked if he would ever visit the Southern border.
In October 2021, Biden admitted that he “should” visit the border.
“I’ve been there before and I haven’t — I mean, I know it well. I guess I should go down,” he said during a town hall meeting with CNN, complaining that “I haven’t had a whole hell of lot of time to get down.”
Niamh Harris
