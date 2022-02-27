Biden Says He Made Economy Better But People Are Unable To “Feel Happy”About It After Covid

Joe Biden has claimed that he has made the economy better, but people are still “psychologically” unable to “feel happy” because of the covid pandemic.

During a face-to-face interview with social media influencer Brian Tyler Cohen, Biden discussed various issues including the challenges Americans are facing due to his bad policies.

The president claimed: “There’s a phenomenal negative psychological impact that Covid has had on the public psyche and so you have an awful lot of people who are not withstanding the fact that things have gotten so much better for them economically that they are thinking, but how do you get up in the morning and feel happy and happy that everything’s alright”