Biden Says He Has ‘No Plans’ To Talk With Putin

US President Joe Biden has said that he has “no plans” to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has accused of carrying out a “premeditated” attack on Ukraine.

When asked if he was communicating with the Kremlin to keep the situation from “spiraling”, Biden said that it was alatge conflict already adding that “The way we’re going to ensure it’s not going to spiral into a larger conflict is by providing all the forces needed in the Eastern European nations that are members of NATO.”

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said in an address from the White House

RT reports: He added that NATO allies are “more united” than they have ever been, but that he has no plans on directly speaking to Putin. Previously announced sanctions from the US have targeted financial institutions and wealthy individuals and their families in Russia.

Biden said a previous threat he’d made, of personally sanctioning Putin over his Ukraine actions, “is on the table.”

“It’s not a bluff. It’s on the table,” he said, then declining to answer why personal sanctions on the Russian president weren’t included in the new round of measures.

Biden said in a “month or so,” he will reassess to see if the economic sanctions on Russia “are working.”

Despite warnings from Biden and others about Ukraine, Moscow announced on Thursday morning that the Russian military was moving into Ukraine to “demilitarize and denazify” the current regime in Kiev. The move came after Biden had put in place previous economic sanctions, following Putin recognizing the two breakaway territories, the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic.