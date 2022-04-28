Biden Says He Got Into Politics Because He Was Sick Of Politicians Abusing Power

President Joe Biden, the head of the Biden crime family otherwise known as ‘the big guy’, has claimed that he got involved in politics because he was sick of politicians abusing their power.

No, this is not satire!

Hosting the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year at the White House on Wednesday, Biden told teachers that he got into politics because he thought the greatest sin anyone could commit was the abuse of power.

“The Big Guy” said: “I got involved in politics because I think the greatest sin anyone can commit is the abuse of power”

Biden: “The greatest sin anyone can commit is the abuse of power” pic.twitter.com/Bd88dy9ufe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2022

Gateway Pundit reports: Joe Biden is one of the biggest crooks in DC and his entire family profited from his abuse of power.

Fast-forward nearly 50 years and Joe Biden can somehow afford beach front homes on a Senator’s salary.

Joe Biden used his crackhead son Hunter as a bagman to collect money from some of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

Joe used Hunter as a bagman for his international influence peddling and money laundering operation.

Yet Joe Biden tells a room of teachers that he got into politics because he was sick of politicians abusing their power.

And he said it with a straight face.