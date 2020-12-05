Biden Says He Broke His Foot After Getting Out Of Shower & Grabbing His Dog’s Tail

Joe Biden has revealed that he broke his foot tripping on a rug after a shower as he chased one of his dogs and pulled its tail.

His strange explanation has, needless to say, captured the imaginations of many online.

The injury requires 78 year old Biden to wear a boot for weeks.

RT reports: Biden’s campaign announced last week that he would need to wear a walking boot, explaining that he’d fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs. In a Thursday CNN interview, the 78-year-old statesman revealed the peculiar details of the incident.

“What happened was I got out of the shower and … [a] little pup dropped a ball in front of me,” Biden said, adding that the dog apparently wanted Biden to “grab the ball.”

“And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran,” Biden continued. The former vice-president then said he jokingly ran after the dog and grabbed his tail, which caused it to slide on a throw rug.

“And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened,” Biden concluded. “Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

who had "naked Joe Biden chasing a dog around the bathroom" on their BINGO card? https://t.co/Ux149rjn0D — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 4, 2020

On the contrary, the “bizarre” chain of events captured the imaginations of many online, as commenters shared their bewilderment over the surprising tale.

Many were confused as to why Biden would risk hurting the animal by pulling its tail, while Biden’s characteristically folksy way of relaying the story led a few to assume he was actually showering with his pet.

Many also got a laugh from Biden’s seemingly childish behavior. “As a non-dog owner, is it a usual occurrence to chase after your dog fresh from the shower in an attempt to grab its tail? Or is Joe Biden basically my four-year-old after a bath chasing a doggie?” conservative commenter Ben Shapiro sarcastically tweeted.