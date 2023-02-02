Biden Says Climate Change Is A Bigger Threat To Humanity Than Nuclear War

US President Joe Biden has claimed that climate change is a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear war.

Biden made the comments on Tuesday during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in New York City…..just four months after he casually told a different set of NYC donors that the world was on the brink of nuclear ‘armageddon’.

Biden said: “If we don’t stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius, we’re going to have a real problem. (Global warming) is the single-most existential threat to humanity we’ve ever faced, including nuclear weapons……And so we have a real big problem.”

He then added that he inherited an “America First” foreign policy which put “America last.”

According to the New York Post: It’s unclear if the 80-year-old commander-in-chief elaborated on his reasoning. Reporters were only allowed to see part of Biden’s remarks, and video of the private event was not immediately available.

There are enough nuclear weapons to directly kill most of the world’s population. Experts say a large-scale nuclear war would blanket the globe in dangerous radiation and cause a nuclear winter with decreased sunlight and lower temperatures that would finish off most survivors.