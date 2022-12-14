Biden Says Bans On Transgender Surgeries For Kids Is Connected To Anti-Semitism & Racism

Joe Biden has somehow connected the Republicans ban on transgender surgeries for children to anti-semitism and racism.

Biden was talking about transgender kids during a speech at the White House when he tied racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia and transphobia all together.

He said “Folks, racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia — they’re all connected”

Anyone who criticizes surgeons who perform transgender surgeries is responsible for racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, etc. because it's all "connected," says Biden. pic.twitter.com/2pFXRu4Mp4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 13, 2022

Breitbart reports: The president spoke about laws passed by Republican states to make irreversible gender transitioning procedures for children illegal, arguing they were transphobic and inspired by hate.

“We need to challenge the hundreds of callous and cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families, and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need,” he said.

Repealing Republican laws banning gender transitioning treatments for children, Biden argued, is part of the government’s role to “protect children.”

“We have to protect these children so they know they are loved and that we will stand up for them and so they can seek for themselves,” he said.

Biden made his comments on the transgender agenda during a White House signing ceremony of a bill passed to make same-sex marriages legal.

This law, and the love it defends, strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” he said. “And that’s why this law matters to every single American, no matter who you are or who you love.”

He warned that Republicans fighting to protect children from transgender activists posed a threat to communities that were trying to be more inclusive.