Biden Roars With Laughter When Asked About Christian School Shooting

Joe Biden responded to questions about Monday’s horrific school shooting in Nashville by laughing hysterically in front of a team of reporters.

Biden was asked if he believes Christians were specifically targeted in the shooting at the private Christian school Monday that killed six people.

“I have no idea!” Biden responded, prompting the reporter to point out that “[Senator] Josh Hawley believes they were. What do you say to that?”

Biden then began laughing and said “Well I probably don’t then!”, and following up by stating: “I’m just joking.”

Reporter to Biden: Josh Hawley thinks Christians were targeted



Biden: I probably don’t then.

*Laughs* I’m just joking. pic.twitter.com/PJfjQ0DLfI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 29, 2023

Summit.news reports: WTF is the he thinking?

This comes after Biden spent over two minutes on Monday rambling about eating chocolate chip ice cream, and talking about wanting to take “good-looking kids” upstairs with him before addressing the Nashville tragedy.

This is single handedly the most offensive thing I have ever witnessed from the office of the president.



Biden jokes as the audience laughs about ice cream, good looking kids, and his sister for more than two minutes before addressing the Nashville shooting. pic.twitter.com/2L3L90Hl2I — Tim Meads (@TimMeadsUSA) March 27, 2023

“If I’m allowed to take you upstairs, I got a whole full freezer full of Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream”



— Joe Bidenpic.twitter.com/lrN0EfQFYY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2023

This is nuts. https://t.co/DrQuGGBU0K — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 27, 2023

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Biden spent the day wandering around a factory in Durham, North Carolina, most of the time appearing lost and confused:

Where would Joe Biden be without his handlers? pic.twitter.com/szput2SMiH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2023

Biden has to be told exactly where to stand and what to do. He sounds like he’s on a day out from a nursing home:

*HOT MIC*



Hot Mic shows handler instructing Biden to go "down the ramp" then "stay on your blue mark."pic.twitter.com/gsZ3VnHwCC — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 28, 2023

When he does go off script he sounds completely demented:

Biden makes absolutely no sense as he discusses the supply chain:



"Before the pandemic, supply chain wasn't something most Americans thought about. Everyone says 'supply chains,' you'd look at each other with a blank stare." pic.twitter.com/IZneL4CF2c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2023