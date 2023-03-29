Biden Roars With Laughter When Asked About Christian School Shooting

Joe Biden responded to questions about Monday’s horrific school shooting in Nashville by laughing hysterically in front of a team of reporters.
Biden was asked if he believes Christians were specifically targeted in the shooting at the private Christian school Monday that killed six people.
“I have no idea!” Biden responded, prompting the reporter to point out that “[Senator] Josh Hawley believes they were. What do you say to that?”
Biden then began laughing and said “Well I probably don’t then!”, and following up by stating: “I’m just joking.”
Summit.news reports: WTF is the he thinking?
This comes after Biden spent over two minutes on Monday rambling about eating chocolate chip ice cream, and talking about wanting to take “good-looking kids” upstairs with him before addressing the Nashville tragedy.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Biden spent the day wandering around a factory in Durham, North Carolina, most of the time appearing lost and confused:
Biden has to be told exactly where to stand and what to do. He sounds like he’s on a day out from a nursing home:
When he does go off script he sounds completely demented: