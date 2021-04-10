Biden Requests $715 Billion For Pentagon Budget

There was huge opposition to President Biden’s request for $715 billion for the Pentagon next year.

Biden’s request for a $753-billion 2022 defense budget, with a massive $715 billion going straight to the Pentagon, was made public on Friday and immediately drew criticism.

RT reports: Much of the opposition against Biden’s request came from figures within his own Democratic Party, who warned that such a high budget would be “unacceptable” and a “grave mistake” as the world currently struggles to battle with Covid-19.

President Biden wants $715 billion for the Dept. of Defense, a 1.5% increase over last year. The already inflated Pentagon budget did nothing to protect us from a global pandemic, an economic recession, or the climate crisis. Increasing that budget now would be a grave mistake. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 9, 2021

With so many struggling, the last thing we need to do is increase investment in wasteful Pentagon spending.



The Biden admin's budget adds $12 billion for weapons of war –– just think how this could be used to fight inequality in our communities. Let's put the people first. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) April 9, 2021

We spend more on defense than the next 10 nations combined. The last thing the Pentagon needs right now is more money.



Now is the time to cut — not increase — our bloated military budget and invest in people. https://t.co/Blyf9yW7Uk — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 9, 2021

“In the middle of a pandemic that has only exacerbated inequality, we must go further to put the needs of the American people over the profits of defense contractors,” declared Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, while California Rep. Ro Khanna called the news “disappointing.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for an investigation into “the waste and fraud that currently exists at the Pentagon,” pointing out that the United States “already spends more on the military than the next 12 nations combined,” while former US Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, who has served in a number of presidential administrations, tweeted, “The last thing we need is a bigger military budget.”

The Pentagon already spends:



$740,000,000,000 every year



$2,000,000,000 every day



$1,000,000 every minute



The last thing we need is a bigger military budget. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 9, 2021

There is no justification for proposing one of the biggest Pentagon budgets since World War II, higher than spending during the Korean or Vietnam Wars or the peak of the Reagan buildup, other than politics. Biden is afraid of looking weak. https://t.co/LdMGWnUhq9 via @politico — Joe Cirincione (@Cirincione) April 9, 2021

Others claimed the budget request was evidence that the “military-industrial complex STILL controls both corrupt political parties,” and noted that Biden’s Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is a member of defense contractor Raytheon’s Board of Directors.