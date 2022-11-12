Biden Regime To Extend Covid Public Health Emergency Through Spring of 2023

The Biden regime is planning to prolong the Covid-19 public health emergency…once again.

The US is extending the Covid public health emergency through the spring of 2023, a Biden administration official said on Friday according to CNBC

The decision was made because public health officials say they are expecting another Covid surge this winter as ‘people gather more indoors where the virus spreads easier’

The Gateway Pundit reports: In August, the government measures enhancing access to health coverage, vaccines, and treatments were extended by the Biden regime beyond the midterm elections.

With the proposed extension, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would keep the mandate in effect until the November midterm elections and possibly into early 2023.

The HHS has continually extended the public-health emergency since its implementation in January 2020.

“Covid is not over. The pandemic is not over,” one senior Biden official said. “It doesn’t make sense to lift this [declaration] given what we’re seeing on the ground in terms of cases.”

The declaration allows the US to grant emergency authorizations for drugs, vaccines, and other medical countermeasures.

