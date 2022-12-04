Biden Regime Pays $5M for Software That Turns Americans Into Online ‘Misinformation’ Responders

The Biden administration has awarded $5 million of taxpayers money to a far-left software group tasked with developing software that will coerce ordinary Americans into becoming ‘misinformation warriors’ online.

Users of the software developed by ‘Hacks/Hackers’ would confront alleged misinformation by replying with text recommended by the software.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: Hacks/Hackers has been tasked with developing the “Analysis and Response Toolkit for Trust (ARTT), a suite of expert-informed resources that are intended to provide guidance and encouragement to individuals and communities as they address contentious or difficult topics online,” the NSF group said in an October 24 article.

According to a video demonstration of the software, the tool will tell users if a social media post is “harmful” and, if it is, it “suggests relevant responses through tailored response examples or templates” that users can copy and paste as responses.

“Every day there are motivated citizens, like librarians, health communicators, and amateur volunteers, who engage with the misinformation that is posted by their peers and make efforts to share reliable information to empower their communities,” the video said.

Another video by ARTT claimed that social media efforts to fight misinformation are not as effective in influencing users’ views as efforts made by friends.

“That’s why we want to focus on these peer connections when it comes to having these conversations online … Instead of coming to you from the platform, it’s actually coming to you from a friend,” the video said.

The group led by Hacks/Hackers is also working on Wikipedia tools, which will determine those that are a “credible source” on Covid vaccines and prevent sources that are not credible from being cited on Wikipedia.

The list of credible sources has started to be organized, with outlets like the Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Guardian classified as “reliable,” and outlets like The Federalist and The Daily Wire classified as “unreliable” or “conspiracy.”