Biden Refuses To Speak The Name of ‘Jesus’ or ‘Christ’ During His Christmas Address

President Joe Biden delivered a Christmas address on Thursday but refused to speak the name of “Jesus” or “Christ.”

“How silently, how silently, the wondrous gift is given,” Biden falteringly began, as he delivered his address to reporters at the White House. Biden also spoke several times about the “light” and “peace” at the heart of the “holiday season.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“That light is still with us, illuminating our way forward as Americans and citizens of the world, a light that burned at the beginning and at Bethlehem,” he said.

Biden used the White House Christmas address to ask Americans to unite around shared values rather than getting caught up in partisan political squabbles.

“I sincerely hope this holiday season will drain the poison that has infected our politics and set us against one another,” he said.

Biden also asked Americans to look into each other’s hearts and beyond divisive political beliefs.

“And look. Really look at each other. Not as Democrats or Republicans, not as members of team red or team blue, but as who we really are. Fellow Americans,” he said.

The president called for everyone to conduct “acts of kindness” for each other during the Christmas season.

“It might just be the best gift you can ever give,” he said.