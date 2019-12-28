Biden: I’ll Refuse to Testify in Impeachment Trial If Subpoenaed

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has declared that he will refuse to testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial, even if he is subpoenaed.
During an interview with the Des Moines Register on Friday, a defiant Biden explained he wouldn’t testify “because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him. The issue is not what I did. Not a single person, not one single person, even that thug Giuliani and his [unintelligible] compatriots have said I did anything other than my job. … This is all about a diversion.”
Breitbart.com reports: Biden also said that Republicans wouldn’t have any legitimate ground to call him as a witness, and he doesn’t expect them to do so.
He also maintained that appearing before the Senate would shift the media’s attention and allow Trump to “get away.”
