Biden Refers To ‘Harris-Biden Administration’ During Campaign Speech

Joe Biden ‘mistakenly’ referred to plans under a “Harris-Biden administration” during a campaign speech in Floida on Tuesday.

In the space of two days he and his running mate Kamala Harris have both slipped up in public about who is in charge.

Harris also ‘accidentally’ referred to their administration as the “Harris administration” during a roundtable on Monday.

After Kamala Harris spoke of a "Harris Administration" if Joe Biden is elected, Biden himself is now referring to their possible presidency as the "Harris-Biden administration." pic.twitter.com/XZFOA7IRSq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2020

A day after thishttps://t.co/nCAsrUUXKi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2020

During Tuesdays speech Biden also raised eyebrows when he confused Iran and Iraq when talking about to fallen American soldiers.

RT reports: Biden made the slip-up when holding up his daily schedule, which he said has daily updates on US troop deaths overseas.

“U.S. troops died in Iran and Afghanistan, 6,000, as of today, 923,” the former vice president and ex-senator, who voted for the Iraq War, said. “Not roughly 6,900 — 923, because every one of these fallen angels left behind a family, left behind a community. There is an empty seat at that table now.”