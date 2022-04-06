Biden Pushes For World War 3 In Unscripted Remarks

President Biden delivered a speech at the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference on Wednesday.

As well as speaking about rising gas prices, his Socialist spending bill and workers rights, Biden also pushed for World War 3 in what appeared to be unscripted remarks.

“This war could continue for a long time, but the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom,” Biden said

He then declared: “And by the way, if I gotta go to war, I’m going with you guys – I mean it”