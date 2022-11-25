Biden Protected By Same Guns He Says Have ‘No Redeeming Value’ and Wants to Ban

Joe Biden said semiautomatic firearms have “no redeeming social value” and yet hie is protected by the very same guns. Ironically, Biden is protected by the very same semiautomatic handguns he wants to ban ordinary people from owning.
Biden said, “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It has no social redeeming value.”
The U.S Secret Service transitioned from Glock handguns to Sig Sauer pistols recently, and both Glock and Sig are semiautomatic pistols. It’s one rule for thee and another for me.
After criticizing semiautomatics on Thanksgiving, Biden pledged yet again to ban “assault weapons.” Ironically, you guessed it, Biden is protected by “assault weapons.”
Biden was given a Secret Service detail during the 2020 presidential campaign and since then agents have been around him 24/7 and armed with semiautomatic and assault weapons to keep him safe.
Biden’s Secret Service agents rely on semiautomatic firearms to protect him from bad guys, yet Biden criticizes such guns being for sale for average citizens who need to protect their own lives everyday.
Liberal hypocrisy at its finest.
