Biden Proposes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban After Boulder Shooting: ‘I’m Not Waiting Another Goddam Minute!’

President Joe Biden has called for a nationwide “assault weapons” ban following Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

Biden has urged the Senate not to waste a minute longer in passing H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, which would force universial background checks and expand the length of time a background check can last.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

He has also called for a nationwide “assault weapons” ban.

Breitbart.com reports: Biden admitted he was making his comments before information on the gunman was fully known, saying, “While we’re still waiting for more information, I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.”

“I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was the law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again,” Biden remarked.

Ironically, the Department of Justice’s Institute of Justice (NIJ) released a report following the 1994-2004 “assault weapons” ban and noted that no real reduction in crime could be credited to the ban. The Washington Times quoted University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper, author of the NIJ report, saying, “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.”