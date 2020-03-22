Biden Plans to Undermine Trump With Shadow Coronavirus Briefings From His Home

Joe Biden is planning on holding shadow Coronavirus briefings from his home in Delaware in order to counter President Trump’s “lies and failures.”

This is his winning strategy.

According to Politico, Biden wants to start as early as Monday to show voters how he would handle the crisis and address President Trump’s mishandling of the crisis.

“President Trump stop saying false things, will ya?” Biden said. “People are worried they are really frightened, when these things don’t come through. He just exacerbates their concern. Stop saying false things you think make you sound like a hero and start putting the full weight of the federal government behind finding fast, safe and effective treatments.”

According to Biden, he will have equipment installed in his house that will enable him to livestream events, have interactive tele-press conferences and broadcast interviews with cable news networks.

“I would like to get in the position and we’re trying to work out so that the headquarters … to be able to accommodate my directly answering questions in front of a press that’s assigned to me,” Biden said.

“We’ve hired a professional team to do that now. And excuse the expression that’s a little above my pay grade to know how to do that.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: So far Biden has been slow to the punch.

Joe Biden on Wednesday released a statement demanding President Trump invoke the Defense Production Act minutes after Trump…invoked the Defense Production Act.

Biden has never had an original thought in his life and now he plans on attacking the President during a global pandemic.