Biden Orders Parents to Segregate Kids Away from the Filthy Unvaxxed

During an address from his CGI Oval office Tuesday, President Joe Biden ordered American parents to segregate their kids away from all unjabbed people.

While speaking incoherently about the spread of Omicron, Biden declared that parents must keep their children away from the filthy unvaxxed.

“And for parents with kids too young to be vaccinated, surround your kids with people who are vaccinated,” Biden said.

Watch:

Biden to parents: keep your kids away from unvaccinated people pic.twitter.com/SSvbWOB0xZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2022

Summit.news reports: Given that most children are not vaccinated, presumably kids should be kept separated from each other according to Biden.

Only 14.7% of kids 5 to 11 are vaccinated. So parents are supposed to keep their kids away from the other 85.3% of 5 to 11-year olds??? https://t.co/E7FUoWYONe pic.twitter.com/NbZjZdBGnY — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) January 4, 2022

Biden also ordered parents to make sure kids “social distance in classrooms, even larger classrooms, on buses, and, uh, everything from bus drivers to buses, the actual bus,” whatever that means.

Watch:

BIDEN: “Social distance in classrooms, even larger classrooms, on buses, and, uh, everything from bus drivers to buses, the actual bus.” pic.twitter.com/XrmruEVY0n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2022

Biden is just reading off a script. When he deviates from it in the slightest he gets totally lost, the guy doesn’t even know what year it is.

“Look, there’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020,” Biden also stated.

Watch:

And, again, why is he in a fake Oval office across the road from the real Oval office? Just so more press can fit in there to shout more questions that he won’t answer?

The fake digital window screens on Biden’s artificial White House set in the executive office building are playing footage of snow falling at the White House pic.twitter.com/hJQvmYVEbs — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 3, 2022

If this meeting were held in the Cabinet Room off the Oval Office, you would not need a fake screen to simulate the real snow across the street from Biden’s White House set… https://t.co/KEe62dSdRJ — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) January 3, 2022

Has there been an explanation for why they built a fake White House set for Biden across the street from the real White House?



The other day there were shipping containers outside the window. Today it’s a winter wonderland.



Just bizarre and phony. pic.twitter.com/LbLIvrlc3Z — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 3, 2022

Nothing is real with these people, it’s all smoke and mirrors. But we’re supposed to entrust them with all of our personal health decisions? pic.twitter.com/9N5FPYm7pI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 29, 2021

The Reuters/Pfizer ‘fact checkers’ say he’s not in a fake Oval office though, so shut up I guess.