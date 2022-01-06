Biden Orders Parents to Segregate Kids Away from the Filthy Unvaxxed

During an address from his CGI Oval office Tuesday, President Joe Biden ordered American parents to segregate their kids away from all unjabbed people.
While speaking incoherently about the spread of Omicron, Biden declared that parents must keep their children away from the filthy unvaxxed.
“And for parents with kids too young to be vaccinated, surround your kids with people who are vaccinated,” Biden said.
Watch:
Summit.news reports: Given that most children are not vaccinated, presumably kids should be kept separated from each other according to Biden.
Biden also ordered parents to make sure kids “social distance in classrooms, even larger classrooms, on buses, and, uh, everything from bus drivers to buses, the actual bus,” whatever that means.
Watch:
Biden is just reading off a script. When he deviates from it in the slightest he gets totally lost, the guy doesn’t even know what year it is.
“Look, there’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020,” Biden also stated.
Watch:
And, again, why is he in a fake Oval office across the road from the real Oval office? Just so more press can fit in there to shout more questions that he won’t answer?
The Reuters/Pfizer ‘fact checkers’ say he’s not in a fake Oval office though, so shut up I guess.
