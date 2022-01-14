Biden Orders Businesses to Ignore Supreme Court Decision on Vax Mandates: ‘You Must FIRE Unjabbed Employees’

Fact checked
January 14, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Biden admin orders businesses to ignore Supreme Court ruling and fire employees who refuse the jab
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The Biden administration has ordered private businesses to ignore the recent Supreme Court decision that ruled vaccine mandates were unconstitutional.

In a possibly illegal move, Biden’s White House told employers to enforce the mandate anyway.

White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki said the Biden administration would “not be deterred” by the Supreme Court decision, and urged employers to immediately continue to “initiate vaccination requirements.”  

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)