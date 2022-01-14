Biden Orders Businesses to Ignore Supreme Court Decision on Vax Mandates: ‘You Must FIRE Unjabbed Employees’

The Biden administration has ordered private businesses to ignore the recent Supreme Court decision that ruled vaccine mandates were unconstitutional.
In a possibly illegal move, Biden’s White House told employers to enforce the mandate anyway.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki said the Biden administration would “not be deterred” by the Supreme Court decision, and urged employers to immediately continue to “initiate vaccination requirements.”
WATCH:
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew of All Titles as Elite Pedophile Ring Lawsuit Looms - January 14, 2022
- Biological Male Wins ‘Best Actress’ at Golden Globes - January 14, 2022
- Emails Reveal Scientists Covered Up COVID Lab Leak to Protect China - January 14, 2022