Biden Orders Americans To Muzzle Up: It’s Your ‘Patriotic Responsibility’

Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that it is the civic duty of every American to muzzle up and abide by social distancing rules, and that doing so is ‘patriotic.’

During an interview with NBC News, Biden said “I hope that we’re going to be able to have a united voice on the need to mask, socially distance, testing and tracing.”

“They’re critical, critical pieces to dealing with bringing down this virus in a more manageable place,” Biden added.

“The words of a president matter,” he continued, in a subtle dig at President Trump’s refusal to order Americans to wear masks.

“I think it’s critically important, I think it’s a patriotic responsibility to wear a mask, to socially distance,” Biden then said.

Summit.news reports: Biden’s comments come on the heels of both the head of the World Health Organization and numerous other prominent individuals asserting that rolling lockdowns, mask wearing, social distancing and other restrictions are here to stay, even after the pandemic is over.

In his book Covid-19: The Great Reset, World Economic Forum globalist Klaus Schwab asserts that the world will “never” return to normal, despite him admitting that coronavirus “doesn’t pose a new existential threat.”

A senior U.S. Army official also said that mask wearing and social distancing will become permanent, while CNN’s international security editor Nick Paton Walsh asserted that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”