Biden Must “Further Restrict Activities of The Unvaccinated” Says CNN Medical Analyst

CNN medical analyst and former planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen is demanding that Joe Biden “further restrict the activities of the unvaccinated“

Former Planned Parenthood head, Dr. Leana Wen is upset with Biden because he didn't go into "all the things that should be done to restrict the activities of the unvaccinated." She then argued for a two-tiered society to "really focus on restricting the unvaccinated." pic.twitter.com/yQJxqjajbg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 22, 2021

Her comments came at the same time as those mady be MSNBC’s resident ‘doctor’ Vin Gupta who says the unjabbed should be put at the back of the queue for medical treatment.

Gupta argued that providing health care to anyone who has chosen not to get the covid jab would create “negative incentives” and signal that it’s ok to reject the jabs.

The two health experts pushed aside evidence out of the UK, Scotland and South Africa confirming that the Omicron variant is mild and causes significantly fewer hospitalisations,

Summit News reports: Wen said the vaccinated would probably cope well with Omicron, before going on to scapegoat the unjabbed.

“I do have a lot of concern about what happens to parts of this country, for example, that have very low vaccination rates,” she said. “This is another reason why I think President Biden’s message yesterday was the right one in some way — in saying vaccinated people should move on with their lives with precautions. But I wish that he would go further to restrict the activities of the unvaccinated because they are the ones who are still spreading COVID and prolonging the pandemic for all of us.”

Wen has been on a personal crusade against the unvaccinated since almost as soon as the jab became available.

Back in August, she further entrenched a segregated society when she blamed people who hadn’t taken the jab for a COVID-19 “surge” while asserting “we can’t trust the unvaccinated.”

She also asserted that, “It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” claiming that it wasn’t currently difficult (despite the group being demonized and discriminated against on a daily basis).

Meanwhile, MSNBC medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta suggested that unvaccinated people be sent to the back of the queue when it comes to medical treatment.

“This is where it’s controversial, but we need to talk about this, the bioethics of it broadly because this is not the last respiratory pandemic we’re going to face,” he told host Joy Reid.