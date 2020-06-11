Biden: Military Will Escort Trump Out of White House if He Loses Election and Won’t Leave

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said he is convinced President Trump is “going to try and steal this election” before warning the military will escort President Donald Trump out of the White House if he loses the 2020 election and resists leaving.

The former vice president, who last week gained enough delegates to secure the Democrat nomination, told The Daily Show host Trevor Noah late Wednesday that Trump is “going to try and steal this election,” referring to Trump’s claim that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud, and his “greatest concern“ is voting problems similar to what was seen in Georgia’s primaries.

Washington Examiner report: Biden was later asked if he has considered what would happen if he wins and Trump resists leaving the White House. “Yes I have,“ he said.

Following what appeared to be a jump in the interview, Biden touched on retired military leaders who have spoken out against Trump in recent days over his threat to use military force to quell unrest in protests across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody. He also noted “so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are.'”

Biden then said, “I promise you: I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Among the military leaders who have denounced the president are retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis, who served as Trump’s defense secretary, and John Allen, a retired four-star general in the Marine Corps. A letter of support for Biden bore the signatures of 55 retired military leaders.

Biden also discussed police reform and race, saying, “Donald Trump didn’t invent racism, but he sure has promoted it.”