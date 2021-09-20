Biden ‘Made No Mistake’ When He Announced Boosters For Everyone Says Fauci

During CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Dr Fauci told Jake Tapper that President Biden did not make a mistake when he announced booster shots for the general public starting September 20, a move that the FDA voted against.

On Friday FDA advisors voted 16-2 agianst recommending approval of Pfizer’s Covid booster shots for healthy people under the age of 65. They said there was not enough evidence that a 3rd dose was safe and effective.

Despite the FDA’s decision not to recommend a third-shot booster vaccinations for most Americans the White House chief medical adviser insists that this is “not the end of the story”

Breitbart reports: In a video, Biden said, “The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the CDC’s committee of outside experts will be ready to start these boosters — this booster program during the week of September 20.”

Tapper said, “The FDA’s former chief scientist told CNN Friday that Biden was making that announcement ahead of time. Before the FDA and the CDC made, theirs was, quote, ‘Backwards and not helpful and at the very least,’ even though he did say appending approval. This is causing more confusion. Was it a mistake for the president to announce this before the FDA and CDC issued their guidance?”

Fauci said, “Jake, I don’t think so. The president was very clear, as was the medical group when we said we are planning to do this, and it was always said, in his official statement, in the official written statement from all of us, including the FDA and the CDC, that was pending, and on the condition of the examination of all of the data by the FDA. It’s understandable how there could have been some confusion, but what was said was pretty clear, Jake.”