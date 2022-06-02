Biden-Linked Ukraine Biolabs Developed COVID-19 Three Months before Pandemic Began

Biden-linked Ukraine biolabs conducted secret research into COVID-19 at least three months before the Pandemic swept the globe, new government documents reveal.

One America News Network anchor Pearson Sharp explained on his show last week how the War in Ukraine is being used by the American ‘Deep State’ to launder hush money to Ukrainian politicians and oligarchs with dirt on the Biden family.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“In all the tens of thousands of emails from Hunter Biden’s disgusting laptop, it’s been confirmed by independent cybersecurity experts that Joe Biden’s son was actually financing biological laboratories in Ukraine,” Pearson said.

Infowars.com reports: Continuing, Pearson touched on Moscow’s repeated complaints about the biolabs and their calls for transparency regarding Hunter Biden’s connection to the facilities.

The OAN reporter described how Hunter’s firm Rosemont Seneca invested over a million dollars into a company called Metabiota to engage in work on the Ukraine biolabs.

Metabiota is a subcontractor for a DOD engineering firm called Black & Veatch.

Government records show the DOD funded Ukrainian biolabs in Ukraine for Covid-19 research three months before the name Covid-19 was given to the virus.

The specific laboratory selected for the Covid-19 research prior to the virus being identified was the Black & Veatch lab directly connected to Hunter Biden via Metabiota.

Breaking down the spider web of connections, Pearson told his viewers, “You have the disgraced son of the Vice President of The United States hired to do favors for a corrupt Ukrainian gas company, and who is also connecting that company with a bioweapons research firm doing research on the coronavirus before it was even released.”

Continuing, the OAN anchor asked, “Is Joe Biden personally responsible for helping to create Covid-19? Maybe this isn’t the China virus at all, but the Biden Virus.”

Pearson pointed out the Covid-19 virus that helped Joe Biden “rig” the 2020 election, is now being covered up via the war in Ukraine where the illegal Hunter Biden-linked biolabs were working on Covid research prior to the actual outbreak.

Russia has been accusing the Biden family of engaging in illegal biological weapon research for months now, but mainstream media largely ignores the claims.

For example, Western media never told citizens diplomats representing billions of people worldwide voiced their concerns about the labs during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting in early March.

Representatives for Ghana, India, Brazil, Kenya, China, Mexico and Gabon requested further information regarding the United States secretly funding illegal biological research in Ukraine and other countries across the globe.

The media cannot allow the people of the globe to learn about the Covid-19 connection to the Ukraine biolabs because it would create a justifiable reason for Putin’s invasion of the country.

After all, Russia has stated the labs as the number two reason for the military operation behind “deNazifying” Ukraine.

In March, the Russian Embassy in Bosnia accused the U.S. of “filling Ukraine with biolabs, which were – very possibly – used to study methods for destroying the Russian people at the genetic level.”

Summarizing his report, Pearson stated, “Russia may have even had a moral obligation to fight back against the bioterrorism that America is apparently conducting in Ukraine. Is it a coincidence that one of the biggest bioweapons labs in the world is located in Mariupol which Russia just fought to liberate from the Ukrainian Nazis who are funded and trained by America.”

“Russia is not the aggressor here,” he continued. “In reality, it’s the United States and the Pentagon, with its allies in Europe and NATO, who are responsible for triggering and instigating this conflict. The critics and warmongers will call this Russian propaganda, but if you’ve listened to a single word of this report, you know that’s not true.”

Alternative media is totally destroying legacy media by covering bombshell stories like the Ukrainian biolab network that the mainstream’s handlers won’t let them touch.