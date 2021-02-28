Biden Left Reeling After MAGA Crowd Greet Him in Texas (Not One Biden Supporter in Sight)

There wasn’t a single Biden supporter in sight!
Biden waited until the temperatures warmed up well into the 70s before he set foot in Texas. When he finally arrived, he was greeted by an amused MAGA crowd.
WATCH:
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Biden looked totally lost as he shuffled through the facility with his babysitter Jill.
WATCH:
