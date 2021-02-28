Biden Left Reeling After MAGA Crowd Greet Him in Texas (Not One Biden Supporter in Sight)

February 28, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Biden crew furious after MAGA crowds greet them in Texas with not a single Biden supporter in sight
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Joe Biden and his team were left reeling after a massive crowd of Trump supporters greeted them as they arrived in Houston, Texas on Friday.

There wasn’t a single Biden supporter in sight!

Biden waited until the temperatures warmed up well into the 70s before he set foot in Texas. When he finally arrived, he was greeted by an amused MAGA crowd.

WATCH:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Biden looked totally lost as he shuffled through the facility with his babysitter Jill.

WATCH:

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)