Biden Left Reeling After Appeals Court Blocks ‘Dangerous’ Vaccine Mandate

President Biden was left reeling on Thursday after a federal appeals court blocked his order that forced federal employees to receive the dangerous COVID-19 vaccine.
The administration had argued that the president was akin to CEO managing a private corporation and therefore held the supreme authority to force the toxic mRNA jab on employees.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, however, disagreed and reversed the authoritarian decision.
AP reports: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans rejected arguments that Biden, as the nation’s chief executive, has the same authority as the CEO of a private corporation to require that employees be vaccinated.
The ruling from the full appeals court, 16 full-time judges at the time the case was argued, reversed an earlier ruling by a three-judge 5th Circuit panel that had upheld the vaccination requirement. Judge Andrew Oldham, nominated to the court by then-President Donald Trump, wrote the opinion for a 10-member majority.
Opponents of the policy said it was an encroachment on federal workers’ lives that neither the Constitution nor federal statutes authorize.
