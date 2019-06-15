Biden Leading Trump by Double Digits in Michigan, New Poll Shows

Democrat 2020 hopeful Joe Biden is leading President Trump by double digits in Michigan, according to the latest EPIC-MRA poll released Friday.

Six hundreds “randomly selected” people, who were deemed “likely” voters, were surveyed June 8-12.

Breitbart.com reports: The poll found Biden enjoying an 11 percent advantage over Trump in the hypothetical race, 52-41 percent. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percent, giving Biden a solid advantage.

Detroit Free Press reports, “The poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing also suggests, for the second time since March, that a majority of Michiganders support replacing Trump or would consider voting for someone else. Less than a third said they would definitely reelect him.”

EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn believes this spells trouble for Trump.

“He is, I think, in trouble in terms of getting reelected when Biden has numbers this strong,” he said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “It’s pretty consistent with what we’ve seen before on (Trump’s) job approval numbers.”

However, with the general election over a year away, the numbers are likely to change. As the presidential election of 2016 showed, polls are by no means foolproof.

Polls leading up to the 2016 election consistently showed Trump trailing Hillary Clinton in Michigan. The same EPIC-MRA poll conducted days before the election, November 1-3, showed Clinton up by 4 percentage points with the same sample size and same margin of error. Even the Real Clear Politics average showed Clinton up by 3.6 percentage points.

Trump sealed up Michigan by a narrow 0.3 percent over Clinton. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson garnered 3.6 percent of the vote, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein took 1.1 percent.

Trump has already taken aim at current polling trends, referring to them as “Suppression Polls.”

“The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today. Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling, sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls (they suppress the numbers).”

“Had it in 2016, but this is worse, ” he continued:

The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today. Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media. Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling, sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls (they suppress the numbers). Had it in 2016, but this is worse….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019