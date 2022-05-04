Biden Laughing At Himself Shows He’s ‘Mentally Stable’ Joy Behar Claims

Joy Behar told her co-hosts on “The View” that she believed the fact tht President Joe Biden is able to laugh at himself proves he is “mentally stable,” unlike former President Donald Trump.
She was referring to Biden’s reaction, which has been widely condemned, to a joke about Americans ‘barely scraping by’
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
During the White House Corespondents Dinner on Saturday night, Biden was seen laughing about Americans suffering due to the cost of living.
Latest Videos
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian
Dutch Leader Warns: 'The New World Order Is upon Us – We Are in Grave Danger'
Jabbed Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest With 200 People Onboard – Media Blackout
Athletes Are Dropping Like Flies and Nobody’s Allowed To Ask Why
Breitbart reports: Discussing comedian Trevor Noah’s performance, Behar said, “Can I say something about Trevor because I’m a comedian, and you are? I think that’s a very hard job. He was good for, like, almost an hour. His jokes were, like, so smoothly integrated into the bit. To make Washington laugh is hard. The only audience that’s worst than Washington are doctors. They’re the worst audience. They do not laugh unless you’re talking about them.”
She added, “I also was impressed with Joe Biden, his response to the material. That it was funny stuff, but when they were trashing him or roasting him rather, he was laughing his head off, which shows you that he’s mentally stable as opposed to years ago when Obama took a shot at — a joke at Trump, this is the response.”
After showing a picture of Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Behar said, “You see, Biden is laughing at his low ratings. He’s laughing at old jokes, and Trump is ticked off and plotting his revenge. That’s the difference between the two presidents.