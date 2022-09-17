Biden Keeps Getting Lost On Stage

President Biden managed to get lost again, this time after finishing a speech at the 45th annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala in Washington DC.

This was the third time time in just one week that Biden appeared to get lost after only a very short time on stage.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Where ya goin there Joe? pic.twitter.com/rP1ELClV2b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2022

Summit News reports: Earlier in the week, Biden got lost on stage at a Detroit car show:

Joe Biden heads in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/it01zuOhUg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2022

Prior to that, Biden got lost after telling cancer sufferers not to jump to their deaths from a balcony:

Joe Biden PANICS on stage trying to find exit— How is he always this lost?! pic.twitter.com/YeMN2szPiw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 12, 2022

Why can’t he ever remember where he is?