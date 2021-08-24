Biden: Kamala Harris Will Be President “Pretty Soon” – Stunning Admission

During a PR event at the White House featuring 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm, Biden discussed women realising their dreams in today’s world.
Part of the way through his dreary speech, Biden appeared to go off script and said the following:
“[Kamala Harris] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some [female] presidents pretty soon.”
Watch:
Summit.news reports: The comments come as a new Rasmussen poll found that 51 percent of voters believe that “others are making decisions for Biden behind the scenes” because he is not mentally and physically capable.
Americans are torn over what is more frightening, continuing with Biden as president or switching to Harris, as 55 percent of Americans also consider Harris ‘not qualified’ or ‘not at all qualified’ to run the nation.
