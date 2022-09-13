Biden ‘Jokingly’ Tells Cancer Patients Not To Jump From Balcony

During a bizarre speech to cancer patients on Monday, President Biden thanks the crowd and pointed up to a balcony, ‘jokingly’ commenting “don’t jump from up there.”
Summit.news reports: Remarkably, this is not the first time Biden has made this comment.
Why does he think this is funny?
Elsewhere during the speech Biden mispronounced the name of the Director of the National Cancer Institute, Monica Bertagnolli.
He attempted to recover by telling her “Monica, you can call me Bidden.”
Biden also couldn’t find his way off stage… again. There are only two exits Joe!
