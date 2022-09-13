Biden ‘Jokingly’ Tells Cancer Patients Not To Jump From Balcony

During a bizarre speech to cancer patients on Monday, President Biden thanks the crowd and pointed up to a balcony, ‘jokingly’ commenting “don’t jump from up there.”

WTF.

Watch:

President Biden to cancer survivors on balcony: "Don't jump from up there, ok?" pic.twitter.com/wQcg786UgF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2022

Summit.news reports: Remarkably, this is not the first time Biden has made this comment.

Why does Biden tell a 7-year-old boy "don't jump" from a balcony? This is *not* normal.🔻 pic.twitter.com/aA7WEahFTk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 7, 2021

Biden just yelled "don't jump" while taking a picture with Paralympic athletes.



pic.twitter.com/ejT1OKWHIp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2022

Why does he think this is funny?

Elsewhere during the speech Biden mispronounced the name of the Director of the National Cancer Institute, Monica Bertagnolli.

He attempted to recover by telling her “Monica, you can call me Bidden.”

Biden absolutely BUTCHERS name of his own appointment during on-stage announcement:



"You can call me Bidden" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/pczq7eqMyp — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 12, 2022

Biden also couldn’t find his way off stage… again. There are only two exits Joe!