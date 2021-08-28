Biden Is ‘More Concerned With Pronouns’ Than National Security Says James Woods

James Woods blasted the Biden administration Thursday accusing them of being more concerned with woke policy and pronounces than in the “harsh realities of today’s world”
The vereran actor was referring to the worsening disaster in Afghanistan following ISIS suicide bombings in Kabul which killed at least 60 people, including 13 US service men.
Breitbart reports: Reacting to a tweet about the carnage near the Kabul airport in the wake of a double terror bombing, James Woods was sickened by the failures of the Biden administration.
“While this is horrific to behold, it is a direct consequence of having an administration more concerned with pronouns than the harsh realities of today’s world,” the Casino and White House Down star wrote.
As the situation in Afghanistan gets worse by the hour and the Biden administration prepares to strand thousands of Americans behind enemy lines — leaving their fates to the ultra-radical Taliban terror organization — America’s military upper echelon has been most recently concerning itself with “white supremacy” and so-called “white rage,” instead of national security.
A number of Republicans were shocked when they discovered that various branches of the U.S. military were indoctrinating U.S. soldiers with Critical Race Theory and warning them of “white supremacy.” And Joe Biden’s military adviser and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, appeared before a House hearing only a month ago to defend his focus on “white rage.”
